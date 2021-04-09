Realme launched Realme 8 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy A52 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52. Also Read - Kari and The Lost Shrines game Review: A game you can play once

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy A52 is 6.5-inch. The Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 of 4500mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11. The Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.