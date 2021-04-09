Realme has launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone priced starting at 17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced starting at 23999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F62 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro vs Nokia 5.4 - Compare Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh. The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11