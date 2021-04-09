Realme launched Realme 8 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M12 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M12. Also Read - Kari and The Lost Shrines game Review: A game you can play once

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M12 is 6.5-inch. The Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixels.

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M12 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M12 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M12 of 6,000mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on Android-based One UI Core OS. The Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by Samsung Exynos 850 SoC.