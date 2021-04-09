Realme launched Realme 8 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. Also Read - Redmi Note 10s Indian variant receives Bluetooth SIG certification, launch soon?

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch. The Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 - Compare Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 5020mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.