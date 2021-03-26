Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro 5G set to launch in India soon, confirms company

Earlier this week, Realme launched its Realme 8 series in India. Now the company has confirmed that it is currently working on 5G variants of the same. The new 5G models are expected to come with an upgraded list of specifications. Apart from the company’s confirmation, the Realme 8 5G has also surfaced on Thailand’s NBTC website. Also Read - Realme GT Neo design, 64MP camera teased ahead of March 31 global launch

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company is currently in the final stage of testing the 5G variants of the Realme 8 series and will launch them soon. He did not provide us with any details regarding the devices, as to which processor they will sport or the exact date of launch. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which 108MP camera phone is better under Rs 20,000?

Apart from this, a listing for the Realme 8 5G was recently spotted on the NBTC website with the model number RMX3241. The 4G Realme 8 sports the model number RMX3085. The listing does not provide any specifications of the upcoming device though. Alongside this, a phone with the similar model number RMX3242 was recently spotted on the Indian BIS certification website.

Realme 8 4G: Details

Realme 8 4GB RAM/128GB storage option is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999, and lastly, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The device is being made available in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colour options.

The device sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with the Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for the company’s own 30W Dart Charge technology.

Realme 8 sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.