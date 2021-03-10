Realme 8 series with Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro could launch in India on March 25. According to a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, there are “high chances” that Realme 8 series will launch in India on March 25. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G 5G and more

Further, he revealed that Realme 8 Pro will come in 4G and 5G models, while Realme 8 will only be available in a 4G variant. The company is expected to announce a launch date for the Realme 8 series in a week, as per Yadav. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G goes on sale on Flipkart: Worth spending Rs 16,999 on this one?

Realme 8 series is expected to launch by the end of this month, though Realme has not officially revealed a launch date yet. However, the company has put out several teasers, confirming quite a few specifications of the two phones. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro India launch soon as CEO Madhav Sheth shares new photo

Realme India chief Madhav Sheth recently put out a 6-second video that confirms an in-display fingerprint sensor on the new phone, most likely the Realme 8 Pro. Previously, Sheth revealed the back cover of the Realme 8 Pro in a teaser image. The phone will come with a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor (confirmed by the company) and ‘Dare to Leap’ branding.

User convenience is our top priority. pic.twitter.com/UCnwWtlr7j — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 9, 2021

The four camera lenses on Realme 8 Pro will be placed inside a squarish camera module on the top left. The phone will sport a gradient back design.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 Pro specifications

Realme has already confirmed that Realme 8 Pro will feature a Samsung’s 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 main rear camera sensor along with revealing several of its features. For instance, the 108-megapixel sensor will offer 3x in-sensor zoom clarity optimization, 8 frames fusion, and clearer than optical telephoto lens, according to the company. More features include Starry mode, tilt-shift photography and the new Portrait effect.

🤩🤩🤩👣🐾

There are high chances that Realme 8 Series will launch on March 25.

Official launch date will be out in upcoming 7 or 8 days.

>Realme 8 4G

>Realme 8 Pro 4G

>Realme 8 Pro 5G#Realme8 #Realme8Pro #Realme8Pro5G pic.twitter.com/6FD665N7iI — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 9, 2021

Realme 8 Pro will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, as revealed by the company in a teaser video. However, we need to wait for an official launch to know whether the feature will be present on Realme 8 as well.

Meanwhile, a photo of Realme 8 retail box posted by Sheth on Twitter suggests the phone will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, Helio G95 processor along with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 30W Dart charge.