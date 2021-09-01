Realme 8i key features teased ahead of launch, render shows the device in all its glory

Realme 8i, the upcoming Realme phone has been making rounds on the internet quite for some time now. While a majority of the specs are revealed by the company itself, MediaTek joined the bandwagon to confirm the device’s chipset. Also Read - Upcoming 5G smartphone launches in India in September: Galaxy A52s 5G, Asus 8Z, and more

The Tawainese chip maker took to Twitter to announce that the new Realme 8i will ship with the new MediaTek Helio G96 mobile platform. The chipset has native support for 120Hz display and 108-megapixel cameras.

"MediaTekHelioG96 brings an impressive breadth of features & capabilities to 4G smartphones to power premium user experience. It comes with a 120Hz display, 108MP Camera & #MediaTekHyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies," the tweet reads.

Processing this conversation and saving 8! — realme (@realmeIndia) August 31, 2021

Realme 8i specifications (expected)

While the duo Realme and MediaTek confirmed on the chipset, rumour mill in the past few days have shredded insight on some of the key aspects of the Realme 8i. Known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collab with Digit.in posted a few renders of the supposed Realme 8i last week that showed the device’s design in all its glory. As per reports, the new Realme 8 series phone will feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will likely have a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. As mentioned earlier, the Realme 8i will equip a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The chipset could be paired with at least 4GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 flash storage.

On the optics front, the phone is tipped to offer a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It could have a 5,000mAh battery and include a USB-C port for charging.

Alongside the Realme 8i, the Chinese smartphone maker will announce the Realme 8s. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had earlier confirmed that the company will add these two new devices to the Realme 8 series in India soon. The Realme 8s is expected to offer a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, and ship with the upcoming Dimensity 810 chipset. It could get a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme hasn’t shared any official detail on the launch yet, but with key details slowly being revealed, we can expect the new Realme 8 series to debut this month.