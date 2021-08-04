Realme 8i, Realme 8s will soon launch in India, confirms Madhav Sheth

Realme was rumoured to launch the Realme 8i and the 8s phones as part of its 8 series. It is now confirmed to launch soon in India. As part of the recent ‘AskMadhav’ episode, the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, made the revelation that the phones will launch in India soon.

This comes after Realme finally revealed the Indian launch date of the much-rumoured Realme GT, which is scheduled for August 18.

New Realme 8 phones coming soon

The Realme 8i and the 8 will join the existing Realme 8, 8 Pro, and 8 5G in India. While details regarding the phones aren’t concrete, we have a few rumours to look at.

It is suggested that the 8s will come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip. We can expect up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage options.

On the camera front, there could be support for dual rear cameras (64-megapixel, 16-megapixel). Other camera details remain unknown. The phone is likely to get its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery and come with 33W fast charging. It is most likely to support 5G and run Android 11 topped with Realme UI 2.0.

As for the Realme 8i, not much is known. But, it is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery, much like the 8s. But, there are chances that it might only support 4G.

Both the upcoming Realme phones are expected to fall in the budget price segment. However, a confirmed launch date is still behind the veil. We will let you know once more details pop up.

In related news, the Realme GT will finally make its entry this month. It will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, a 120Hz display, 64-megapixel rear cameras, 65W fast charging, and more. It is expected to fall under Rs 30,000 to compete with the iQOO 7 Legend, the Mi 11X Pro, and more. A Realme GT Master Edition will launch too.