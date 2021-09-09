Realme 8s 5G with 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC launched: Price in India, offers, and more

Realme 8s 5G, the new 5G phone has joined the Realme 8 series in India. The phone has been launched alongside Realme 8i and the young brand’s first Android tablet Realme Pad. The new Realme phone is priced starting at Rs…. Also Read - Realme Pad with a starting price of Rs 13,999 launched in India: Look at top specs, variants, more

Realme 8s 5G price in India, availability

Realme 8s 5G price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The 8GB RAM model will cost Rs 19,999. In terms of availability, the new Realme 5G phone will go on sale via Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline channels on September 13 at 12 PM.

Launch offers include- Up to Rs 1,500 flat discount on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards. The phone also bundles Flipkart Smartphone Upgrade plan whereby one only needs to pay 70 percent of the total cost upfront. With this offer, the price comes down to Rs 12,599 for the base model.

Realme 8s 5G specifications, features

Realme 8s borrows design aesthetics from its older siblings in the Realme 8 series. The phone features a curved body with a square-shaped camera module at back and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power key.

As for the core specs, the Realme 8s sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The LCD panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9. In terms of processing power, Realme 8s is claimed to be the world’s first to equip the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The chipset is paired with either 6GB/128GB storage, or 8GB/256GB native storage. The phone also gets Realme’s Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that brings up to 13GB of additional memory using the internal storage. The phone comes with a dedicated microSD slot for expandable storage support. It runs realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS right out of the box.

On the camera front, the new Realme phone offers a triple rear camera including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, it has a 16-megapixel shooter to click selfies. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart Charge fast charge solution. The all-new Realme 8s will arrive in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colour options.