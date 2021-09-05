comscore Realme 8s 5G new details revealed ahead of September 9 launch in India
News

Realme 8s 5G new details revealed ahead of September 9 launch in India

Mobiles

Realme 8s new teaser images confirm the phone to feature a curved edge body, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and two colour shades- Blue, Purple.

Realme 8s 5G colour

Realme 8s official debut in India is set for September 9 and ahead of its launch, the Chinese brand is spilling details to create hype around its new product. Also Read - Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9

While Realme confirmed that the new Realme 8s will be the world’s first smartphone to have the Dimensity 810 chipset at its core, the company has now teased two new shades- Blue, and Purple. The teaser images reveal a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Deal of the day September 2: Massive Rs 3,000 flat discount on Realme X7 Max on Flipkart today

Realme 8s price in India (expected)

Realme 8s launch in India is scheduled for September 9 alongside Realme 8i 5G. The phone is expected to come under Rs 20,000 price bracket in India. Interestingly, the upcoming Realme event will not just witness smartphone launch but a host of other products including the first Realme Pad tablet, and two Bluetooth speakers. Also Read - Realme Pad slim design teased, could launch on September 9

Realme 8s specifications, features (rumoured)

Realme 8s will likely borrow design aesthetics from its older siblings in the Realme 8 series. As per the renders shared by 91Mobiles in collab with @OnLeaks, and the new teasers posted by the company the phone will have a curved body with a square-shaped camera module. The phone will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power key.

As for the rest of the specs, the Realme 8s could sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is confirmed to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that will likely be paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with an additional 5GB virtual RAM option. The onboard storage options could sit between 128/256GB. In terms of photography, the phone is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper. The phone will run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS right out of the box. It could come with a backup of a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W Dart fast-charging.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2021 9:31 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 5, 2021 9:31 AM IST

