Realme 8s teaser page on Flipkart indicates imminent launch in India

Realme 8s launch in India seems imminent as the company has begun teasing the phone. As spotted by 91Mobiles, a dedicated microsite for the Realme 8s has been put up on Flipkart which suggests that the handset will be exclusively available online on the e-retail site.

Notably, the site doesn't explicitly mention the device name, but the teaser reveals a 5G phone is coming soon to India and it will be the world's first to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Rumours circulating around Realme 8s have heavily indicated the phone to arrive with this mobile platform.

Realme 8s launch in India, price (expected)

Realme 8s could launch in India in the first half of September, as per the report. The phone is expected to come under Rs 20,000 price bracket in India.

Realme 8s specifications, features (rumoured)

Realme 8s will likely borrow design aesthetics from its older siblings in the Realme 8 series. As per the renders shared by 91Mobiles in collab with @OnLeaks, the phone will have a curved body with a square-shaped camera module. The phone is tipped to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As for the core specs, the Realme 8s could get a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that will be paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with an additional 5GB virtual RAM option. The onboard storage could sit between 128/256GB. On the optics front, it could offer a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. The phone will run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS right out of the box. It is tipped to have a backup of 5,000mAh battery and support 33W Dart fast-charge solution. Reports suggest that Realme will unveil the Realme 8i and Realme Pad laptop alongside the Realme 8s at the launch event.