Realme 9 4G with a 90Hz AMOLED display to launch in India on April 7

Mobiles

Realme 9 4G will come with a 108MP triple rear camera setup, headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Untitled design - 2022-04-04T123532.685

Realme 9

Realme has officially announced that Realme 9 4G will be launched in India on April 7. This smartphone will join the company’s Realme 9 series that includes Realme 9i, the Realme 9 5G, the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. As per the official teaser, Realme 9 4G will feature a 108MP triple rear camera setup at the back. The company microsite, the smartphone comes with “the world’s first Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor”. Also Read - From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

It will sport a 90Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED display that offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The teaser further reveals that it will come with a USB-C port for charging, a single speaker grille and a headphone jack. Also Read - Realme C31 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999

In terms of colours, it will come in Sunburst Gold, Meteor Black, and Stargaze White colour variants. It will have a 7.99 mm thin body and will weigh 178 gm. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini to launch on April 4: Here’s what to expect

Realme 9 4G expected specifications

The smartphone might come with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. As mentioned earlier, this display will offer a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of storage, it will offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will come with a 108MP triple rear camera setup.

Realme 9 4G expected pricing

Realme 9 4G is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. As for the colours, it will come in Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze White colour variants.

For the unversed, Realme has also confirmed that it will also launch Realme GT 2 Pro at the same event.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2022 1:18 PM IST

