News

Realme 9 4G launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Mobiles

Realme has launched a 4G variant of its Realme 9 smartphone. It starts at Rs X in India.

Realme 9 4G

Image: BGR India

Realme today launched a host of new devices in India. The list includes the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone, Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds, and Realme Book Prime laptop. In addition to these gizmos, Realme also launched the Realme 9 4G smartphone in India. The newly launched Realme 9 4G joins the Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 9i smartphones in the Realme 9 series. Also Read - Realme Book Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Realme 9 4G price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme 9 4G starts at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 15,999 in India. The other variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 16,999. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 16,999 in India Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

The Realme 9 4G will be available in India via it first sale that will start at 12PM on April 12 via Realme.com, Flipkart and retail stores. The company is offering special launch offers to the potential buyers. Realme said that the HDBC Bank customers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchases made via their debit cards, credit cards and EMIs. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Realme 9 4G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 9 4G features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, touch sampling rate of 360Hz, screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor with Adreno 610 GPU, this is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 13GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space. The Realme 9 4G will be available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants in India. It will run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Coming to the camera, the Realme 9 4G will come with a 16MP selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor and a 78-degree field of view. At the back, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that is housed inside a vertically stacked camera setup. It consists of a 108MP primary sensor with Samsung ISOCELL HM6 with an 80-degree field of view, a super-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 4cm macro lens.

Coming to the battery, the Realme 9 4G sports a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Quick Charge technology. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band WiFi connectivity, GPS and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The Realme 9 4G will be available in three colour variants, which includes Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White and Meteor Black.

  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 1:52 PM IST

