Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

Realme might soon bring the vanilla model of its latest Realme 9 series in India. As per 91 Mobiles' recent report, the supposed Realme 9 smartphone could likely offer a 144Hz display.

As per the outlet, the phone might arrive in the country later this month. Further, the report reveals the handset to be made available in two variants- 4G and 5G. Tipster Mukul Sharma known for revealing details around Realme's projects revealed a render of the purported device.

Apparently, the upcoming Realme 9 5G appeared in FCC's database as well. While the image in the listing showed the device carrying a similar design to the previous iteration. However, the tipster's leaked render refutes from the previous listing. The latest render reveals the device featuring a curved body with a rectangular-shaped camera module housing triple cameras. The back panel could be seen featuring a gradient tone.

Realme 9 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Realme 9 5G supposedly appeared in several listings in the past few weeks. As per the certifications, the phone could sport a 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, a MediaTek 810 5G chipset might be embedded. The mobile platform could be paired with either 6GB/64 or 8GB/128GB options. On the camera front, the Realme 9 might get a 48-megapixel primary sensor assisted by a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Upfront, it might carry a 16-megapixel sensor.

In terms of software, the phone is suggested to get Android 12 based Realme UI skin. For backup, it might pack a 5,000mAh battery with standard 18W charging support. Reports also reveal the colour options of the new Realme device. The phone is tipped to get four colour shades- Stargaze White, Supersonic Blue, Supersonic Black, and Meteor Black.