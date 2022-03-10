Realme today hosted a special event wherein the company launched the Realme 9 5G and the Realme 9 5G (SE) Speed Edition smartphones. The two newly launched smartphones join the Realme 9 Pro 5G and the Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G smartphones that were launched in India recently. Both these smartphones come with 5G connectivity and a 48MP rear camera setup. Also Read - Realme 9 series 5G to launch in India today: How to watch the event online, what to expect

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE price and availability

The Realme 9 5G comes in Meteor Black and Stargaze White colour variants. The 4GB+64GB variant of the device is available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999 while the 6GB+128GB variant of the device is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,499. The phone will be available on its first sale at 12PM on March 14 via realme.com, Flipkart and retail stores. As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering a discount of Rs 1,500 to ICICI Bank debit and credit card owners and SBI credit card owners and EMI transactions. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month

The Realme 9 SE 5G smartphone comes in Starry Glow and Azure Glow colour variants. he 6GB+64GB variant of the device is available at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 while the 8GB+128GB variant of the device is available at an introductory price of Rs 22,999. The phone will be available on its first sale at 12PM on March 14 via realme.com, Flipkart and retail stores. As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 to ICICI Bank debit and credit card owners and SBI credit card owners and EMI transactions. Also Read - Best smartphones with fast charging support under Rs 20,000

Realme 9 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 9 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a Ripple Holographic design. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It also comes with 5G connectivity with support for SA and NSA modes and dual 5G SIM support.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 9 5G comes a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a B&W sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dart Charge technology, which the company says offers up to 144 hours of music playback time, up to 22 hours of video playback time and up to 39 hours of calling time. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition specifications

The Realme 9 5G SE, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch display with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a Ripple Holographic design. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It also comes with 5G connectivity with support for SA and NSA modes and dual 5G SIM support.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 9 5G comes a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a B&W sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge technology, which the company says offers up to 53 hours of calling time, and up to 22 hours of chatting time. It also comes with a 3.5mm jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.