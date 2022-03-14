Realme recently launched Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G in India at a starting introductory price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The two handsets will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The two phones come with 5G connectivity and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE price, availability, sale offers

The 4GB+64GB variant of Realme 9 5G is available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999 while the 6GB+128GB variant of the device is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,499. It comes in Meteor Black and Stargaze White colour variants. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 design teased in the official poster: Check details

The 6GB+64GB variant of Realme 9 SE 5G is available at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 while the 8GB+128GB variant of the device is available at an introductory price of Rs 22,999. It comes in Starry Glow and Azure Glow colour variants. Also Read - Realme 9 5G SE first impressions: Potentially strong, but could feel the heat from competition

The two phones will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering a discount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 to ICICI Bank debit and credit card owners and SBI credit card owners and EMI transactions on the purchase of Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G respectively.

Realme 9 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 9 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a Ripple Holographic design. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It also comes with 5G connectivity with support for SA and NSA modes and dual 5G SIM support.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 9 5G comes a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a B&W sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dart Charge technology, which the company says offers up to 144 hours of music playback time, up to 22 hours of video playback time and up to 39 hours of calling time. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 9 5G SE specifications

The Realme 9 5G SE, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch display with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a Ripple Holographic design. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It also comes with 5G connectivity with support for SA and NSA modes and dual 5G SIM support.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 9 5G comes a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a B&W sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge technology, which the company says offers up to 53 hours of calling time, and up to 22 hours of chatting time. It also comes with a 3.5mm jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.