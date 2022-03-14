comscore Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check offers, pricing
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 PM on Flipkart
News

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 PM on Flipkart

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G come with 5G connectivity and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Realme-9-5G-2

Realme recently launched Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G in India at a starting introductory price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The two handsets will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The two phones come with 5G connectivity and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE price, availability, sale offers

The 4GB+64GB variant of Realme 9 5G is available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999 while the 6GB+128GB variant of the device is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,499. It comes in Meteor Black and Stargaze White colour variants. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 design teased in the official poster: Check details

The 6GB+64GB variant of Realme 9 SE 5G is available at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 while the 8GB+128GB variant of the device is available at an introductory price of Rs 22,999. It comes in Starry Glow and Azure Glow colour variants. Also Read - Realme 9 5G SE first impressions: Potentially strong, but could feel the heat from competition

The two phones will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering a discount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 to ICICI Bank debit and credit card owners and SBI credit card owners and EMI transactions on the purchase of Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G respectively.

Realme 9 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 9 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a Ripple Holographic design. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It also comes with 5G connectivity with support for SA and NSA modes and dual 5G SIM support.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 9 5G comes a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a B&W sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dart Charge technology, which the company says offers up to 144 hours of music playback time, up to 22 hours of video playback time and up to 39 hours of calling time. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 9 5G SE specifications

The Realme 9 5G  SE, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch display with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a Ripple Holographic design. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It also comes with 5G connectivity with support for SA and NSA modes and dual 5G SIM support.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 9 5G comes a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a B&W sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge technology, which the company says offers up to 53 hours of calling time, and up to 22 hours of chatting time. It also comes with a 3.5mm jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 10:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi 10C with 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs
Mobiles
Redmi 10C with 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs
Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check offers, pricing

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check offers, pricing

Foxconn halts Apple iPhone at Shenzhen due to Covid lockdown

News

Foxconn halts Apple iPhone at Shenzhen due to Covid lockdown

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active to launch alongside Xiaomi series on March 15

Wearables

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active to launch alongside Xiaomi series on March 15

Google rolls out transcription feature for the YouTube app: How its works

Apps

Google rolls out transcription feature for the YouTube app: How its works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Foxconn halts Apple iPhone at Shenzhen due to Covid lockdown

Flipkart Big Saving Days Live: Up to 72 percent off on Samsung, Thomson, smart TVs

How to share WhatsApp status on Facebook: Follow these simple steps

Delhi government launched portal for purchasing and registering electric autos

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 tipped for March 17: Here's what to expect

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check offers, pricing

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check offers, pricing
How to pick the right charger for your smartphone

How To

How to pick the right charger for your smartphone
Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery
Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster
Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Features

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

हिंदी समाचार

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 review: 'स्मार्ट' तरीके से आपको रखेगा रिलैक्स

Apple iPhone 14 Pro होगा सबसे 'दमदार' आइफोन, मिलेगा 6GB RAM का सपोर्ट!

Samsung Galaxy A इवेंट कंफर्म, 17 मार्च को लॉन्च हो सकते हैं ये फोन

Redmi K50 Series में मिलेगा Samsung 2K डिस्प्ले और 108MP कैमरा, 17 मार्च को होगी लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video

News

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Reviews

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch
Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Foxconn halts Apple iPhone at Shenzhen due to Covid lockdown
News
Foxconn halts Apple iPhone at Shenzhen due to Covid lockdown
Flipkart Big Saving Days Live: Up to 72 percent off on Samsung, Thomson, smart TVs

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days Live: Up to 72 percent off on Samsung, Thomson, smart TVs
How to share WhatsApp status on Facebook: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to share WhatsApp status on Facebook: Follow these simple steps
Delhi government launched portal for purchasing and registering electric autos

Electric Vehicle

Delhi government launched portal for purchasing and registering electric autos
Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 tipped for March 17: Here's what to expect

News

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 tipped for March 17: Here's what to expect

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers