Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features
News

Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of the official launch

Mobiles

According to the tipster, the Realme 9 5G will come in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Realme 9

Representational Image

Realme will launch Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro + smartphones on February 15 in the global market. Realme 9 Pro series smartphones will be launched in India on February 16. Apart from the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones, the company is also planning to launch the standard variant of the Realme 9 series, the Realme 9 5G smartphone. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Pro+ India launch date confirmed: Light shift design, 50MP camera, more

Realme 9 5G smartphone has been spotted in FCC and NEMKO certification. Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the upcoming Realme 9 5G smartphone specifications. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro series to come with colour-changing design called 'Light Shift Design'

Specifications

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted about the key specifications of the Realme 9 5G. According to the tipster, the Realme phone will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ will let you measure your heart rate, set to launch very soon

According to the tipster, the Realme 9 5G will come in two RAM and storage configurations – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Camera features

As far as camera features are concerned, the smartphone could come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera. The rear camera setup has a 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera lens. A 16MP sensor will be given in the phone for the selfie camera. 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support will be provided in the phone. It will run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

In addition, the handset is said to carry a stereo speaker unit and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. According to the tipster, the Realme 9 5G will have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The Realme 9 5G is a part of the Realme 9 Pro series. The lineup also includes the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+. This series is set to be launched in India on February 16. The company has not yet announced the launch date of the Realme 9 5G smartphone.

  Published Date: February 10, 2022 10:05 AM IST

