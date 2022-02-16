comscore Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Launch today at 1:30PM: Check specs, price, livestream link
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch today: Specs, price, livestream link and other details
News

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch today: Specs, price, livestream link and other details

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro series is set to launch in India today. The smartphone manufacturer has listed some of the key specifications of the Realme 9 Pro+ on its dedicated microsite. Check specs, price and other details.

Realme-9-Pro-camera-specs

Realme is all set to unveil two new smartphones in India today. These devices include – the Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. The smartphones will be announced via a virtual launch event at 1:30PM IST. The company is yet to announce pricing and sale details of the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ but it has revealed some specifications. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has listed some of the key specifications of the Realme 9 Pro+ on its dedicated microsite. It is confirmed that the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC

Not much is known about the vanilla model yet. But in terms of design, both Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G are said to feature a Light Shift Design that changes colour under sunlight. Also Read - Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of the official launch

How to watch Realme 9 Pro series launch livestream

Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G launch event will begin at 1:30PM IST today. The livestream will be available on Realme’s official YouTube channel. You will be available to watch the event on the official Realme Twitter handle and website. We have embedded the YouTube link in the story as well.

Price and specs

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth recently confirmed in an AMA session on YouTube that the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series smartphones will be priced more than Rs 15000. Leaks suggest that the Realme 9 Pro will be priced at Rs 18,999, while Realme 9 Pro+ will retail at Rs 24,999.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphone is expected to include a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. It is tipped to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. The company hasn’t yet confirmed the details of other camera sensors yet. No specs details of the vanilla Realme 9 Pro have been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the Realme 9 Pro+ will include features such as 60W SuperDart Charge fast charging, Super AMOLED display, an under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC support, heart rate sensor, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 9:01 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro
Android 11
Snapdragon 695 5G
64MP
Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9 Pro+
Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 920
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

HMD Global launches Nokia G21, Nokia G11: Check price, specifications, features
Mobiles
HMD Global launches Nokia G21, Nokia G11: Check price, specifications, features
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected to launch in India on Holi

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected to launch in India on Holi

Garena Free Fire, AppLock still available on Samsung Galaxy Store even after being banned

Apps

Garena Free Fire, AppLock still available on Samsung Galaxy Store even after being banned

Best selling electric scooter brands in India

Photo Gallery

Best selling electric scooter brands in India

Best selling electric scooter brands in India

Photo Gallery

Best selling electric scooter brands in India

After latest Chinese app ban, Indian govt to continue scrutinizing applications: Report

News

After latest Chinese app ban, Indian govt to continue scrutinizing applications: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HMD Global launches Nokia G21, Nokia G11: Check price, specifications, features

Garena Free Fire, AppLock still available on Samsung Galaxy Store even after being banned

After latest Chinese app ban, Indian govt to continue scrutinizing applications: Report

End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch today: Check specs and price

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch today: Check specs and price
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online
Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC
Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

Mobiles

Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price
Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia G11 हुआ लॉन्च, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और 5050mAh बैटरी समेत मिल रहे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन

Itel A27 भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत है 6000 रुपये से कम, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) में कैसे पाएं मजेदार Spider-Man आउटफिट? यहां से जानें तरीका

Instagram में एक के बाद एक ऑटोमेटिक प्ले नहीं होगीं वीडियो, बस करना होगा यह काम

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series की भारतीय कीमत लीक, मार्च में हो सकते हैं बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Latest Videos

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

News

HMD Global launches Nokia G21, Nokia G11: Check price, specifications, features
Mobiles
HMD Global launches Nokia G21, Nokia G11: Check price, specifications, features
Garena Free Fire, AppLock still available on Samsung Galaxy Store even after being banned

Apps

Garena Free Fire, AppLock still available on Samsung Galaxy Store even after being banned
After latest Chinese app ban, Indian govt to continue scrutinizing applications: Report

News

After latest Chinese app ban, Indian govt to continue scrutinizing applications: Report
End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

News

End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office
Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

Gaming

Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers