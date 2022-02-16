Realme is all set to unveil two new smartphones in India today. These devices include – the Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. The smartphones will be announced via a virtual launch event at 1:30PM IST. The company is yet to announce pricing and sale details of the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ but it has revealed some specifications. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has listed some of the key specifications of the Realme 9 Pro+ on its dedicated microsite. It is confirmed that the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC

Not much is known about the vanilla model yet. But in terms of design, both Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G are said to feature a Light Shift Design that changes colour under sunlight. Also Read - Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of the official launch

How to watch Realme 9 Pro series launch livestream

Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G launch event will begin at 1:30PM IST today. The livestream will be available on Realme’s official YouTube channel. You will be available to watch the event on the official Realme Twitter handle and website. We have embedded the YouTube link in the story as well.

Price and specs

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth recently confirmed in an AMA session on YouTube that the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series smartphones will be priced more than Rs 15000. Leaks suggest that the Realme 9 Pro will be priced at Rs 18,999, while Realme 9 Pro+ will retail at Rs 24,999.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphone is expected to include a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. It is tipped to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. The company hasn’t yet confirmed the details of other camera sensors yet. No specs details of the vanilla Realme 9 Pro have been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the Realme 9 Pro+ will include features such as 60W SuperDart Charge fast charging, Super AMOLED display, an under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC support, heart rate sensor, and more.