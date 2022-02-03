comscore Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ Launch Date in India confirmed: Light shift design, 50MP camera, more details
News

Realme 9 Pro, Pro+ India launch date confirmed: Light shift design, 50MP camera, more

Mobiles

The Realme 9 Pro series will be announced via a virtual launch event on February 16 at 1:30PM IST. The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s official website, social media handles, and YouTube channel.

Realme 9 Pro Series

Realme has officially confirmed the India launch date of the Realme 9 Pro series on Thursday. The upcoming smartphone series is all set to launch in the country later this month. The date is set for February 16. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro series to come with colour-changing design called 'Light Shift Design'

Keeping in mind the COVID protocols, the Realme 9 Pro series will be announced via a virtual launch event on February 16 at 1:30PM IST. The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s official website, social media handles, and YouTube channel. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ will let you measure your heart rate, set to launch very soon

Also Read - Upcoming mid-range smartphone launches in India for February 2022: Oppo Reno 7 to Realme 9 Pro series

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch two models under the series dubbed – the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+. Both will come with support for 5G technology. Ahead of the launch, the company itself has revealed some key details of the Realme 9 Pro+.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications (confirmed)

One of the key highlights of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will be the light shift design that changes colour from “light blue to red when exposed to sunlight”.

The smartphone will be announced in several funky colour options but the light shift design will only be available in the Sunrise Blue variant. It is possible that the light shift model will be slightly more expensive than the regular variants.

As for the specifications, the official teaser reveals that the Realme 9 Pro+ will include a triple rear camera system. The smartphone is teased to be the industry’s first phone with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 OIS camera system. The large 1/1.56-inch sensor is said to capture more light even in a low-light situation.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also revealed that the Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor with a faster CPU, GPU, and powerful ISP. The chipset allows capturing up to 35 percent more details compared to the previous generation Dimensity processor.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 10:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 3, 2022 11:45 AM IST

