Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Realme 9 Pro+ is set to launch in India soon and the brand has now shared a key detail about the device. Realme has confirmed that the new smartphone will ship with MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset. It will be among the first devices to get this chip onboard. Also Read - Indian smartphone market grew by 12% in 2021 despite Covid 19 restrictions

The young brand said, “Realme committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and high-quality design to young people worldwide, introduced its range of 5G smartphones in 2020. Continuing the trend, the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will support 5G networks and will be one of the first smartphones to adopt the MediaTek Dimentsity 920 5G processor.” Also Read - Realme 9 Pro tipped to come with Snapdragon 695 SoC at a starting price of Rs 17,999

As per reports, the new Realme 9 Pro series is tipped to fall in the upper mid-range price segment. As for the specifications, the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are suggested to have a 120Hz AMOLED panel. The vanilla Realme 9 Pro is rumoured to get a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone will likely feature a Snapdragon 695 5G processor. On the camera front, the phone is expected to get a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

As for the Realme 9 Pro+, the handset is already confirmed to get Dimensity 920 5G mobile platform. The phone is expected to get a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Past leaks have suggested the phone to arrive in three different colourways. As per the renders shared by @OnLeaks the new Realme series will have curve-edged body, slim profile and etched layer that adds to wavy reflections on the rear side. UP front, it will have a single punch holed selfie camera in the top left corner. Rumours speculate that the regular Pro model will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Pro Plus model will likely get an in-display fingerprint reader. Realme hasn’t provided a tentative launch date, however, a fresh report suggests that the company might showcase the devices in India on February 16.