After making headlines with its upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro that will come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, it looks like the company is gearing to launch Redmi 9 series as well. The Realme 9 series that might include Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i and Realme 9 Pro/Max will debut globally in 2022. Since the company is expected not to launch all the models at once, Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to launch soon in India as it recently received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification in India. It was spotted with the model number RMX3392. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro to join Xiaomi 12 series, will be among the first to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

For the unversed, a Realme 9 series smartphone, expected to be Realme 9 Pro, was recently spotted on the IMEI database with model number RMX3393. Earlier this year, Francis Wong, Realme CMO, announced on Twitter, “The tech industry has been largely impacted by the global shortage of CPUs. Brands can either make an agile product portfolio or compromise on the processors to use. We have quickly adjusted our product roadmap and hence #realme9series will be delayed to 2022.” Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

A report by ThePixel.vn (in Vietnamese) revealed that Realme 9i will be the first smartphone of the Realme 9 series to debut in India. It is expected to be launched in January 2022. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Realme 9i is likely to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, and feature a quad-camera setup at the back. Additionally, the Realme 9 series is expected to be the first smartphone series to run on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0. Also Read - Global chip shortage reportedly pushed Realme 9 series launch to 2022 first half

For the uninitiated, Realme is all set to launch its first smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, in the first quarter of 2022. The phone is expected to get features like two 50-megapixel camera lenses, 256GB of storage, and 125W fast charging.