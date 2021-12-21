comscore Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed in NBTC listing
News

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed in NBTC listing

Mobiles

As per the new listing, the Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a 2.6MP rear shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 72.4 horizontal degree field of view, and a 57.6-degree vertical field of view.

Realme 9 pro plus

Representational Image

Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong confirmed the arrival of the Realme 9 series in 2022 in September. The 9 series will include Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro + / Max, and Realme 9i. The tech giant plans to launch its new series in India in February. However, it may also be possible to launch this series at the end of January next year. Also Read - This Realme 9 series model might soon debut in India as it receives BIS certification

The latest information related to the Realme 9 Pro + smartphone of the Realme 9 series has come to the fore. According to the latest report, the Realme 9 Pro+ with model number RMX3393 has been listed on the Camera FV5 database. Also Read - Realme 9 series launch time revealed but don't expect it this year

Specifications (expected)

As per the new listing, the Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a 2.6MP rear shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 72.4 horizontal degree field of view, and a 57.6-degree vertical field of view. In addition, the primary shooter might feature Electronic Image Stabilization and ISO range between 100 to 6400. As far as exposure range is concerned, it might come between 1/10,000 to 32sec. Also Read - Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9

Talking about the front camera, the listing suggests that the smartphone will offer a 4.0MP sensor with f/2.5 aperture, a 67-degree horizontal field of view, and a 52.9-degree vertical field of view. The front will also support EIS and allow ISO in the 100-6400 range similar to the rear. Additionally, the exposure range would be 1/10,000 to 1/2s.

IMEI database

Sometime back, the Realme 9 Pro+ was spotted in the IMEI database with model number RMX3393. It is expected to get some high-end specifications compared to the rest of the phones of the Realme 9 series. The Realme 9 Pro+ was also spotted on the EEC portal along with the Realme 9i with model number RMX3491.

While details on the upcoming Realme 9 series remain unknown, we can expect them in the first quarter of 2022. The company can organize two events to launch this entire series. For this, 2 or 3 handsets can be launched through an event in late January 2022 or February 2022. The rest of the model can be launched at some other event later. However, the company has not made any announcement in this regard yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 11:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google discontinues Google Home Mini
News
Google discontinues Google Home Mini
Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

News

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

Here are the top BSNL plans with a long-term validity

Photo Gallery

Here are the top BSNL plans with a long-term validity

Looking for a long-term BSNL plan? Here are our top picks

Photo Gallery

Looking for a long-term BSNL plan? Here are our top picks

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect

Google discontinues Google Home Mini

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more
Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to launch soon in India

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to launch soon in India
Realme 9 series launch time revealed but don't expect it this year

Mobiles

Realme 9 series launch time revealed but don't expect it this year
Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9

News

Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9
Realme 9 spotted on official Realme India website, launch likely in next few months

Mobiles

Realme 9 spotted on official Realme India website, launch likely in next few months

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix का पहला 5G Smartphone जनवरी में होगा लॉन्च, 55 इंच के स्मार्ट टीवी की भी है प्लानिंग

Free Fire diamonds मिलेंगे बहुत सस्ते, इस ट्रिक से खरीद सकते हैं आप

LG ने 11th-Gen Tiger Lake H CPU के साथ पेश किया अपना पहला गेमिंग लैपटॉप UltraGear17G90Q, जानें क्या है खास

Xiaomi 12 सीरीज की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, आने वाले हैं दमदार फीचर्स वाले स्मार्टफोन

Panasonic Toughbook S1 टैबलेट 2 बैटरी ऑप्शन के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect
Google discontinues Google Home Mini

News

Google discontinues Google Home Mini
Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more
Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

News

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report
iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers