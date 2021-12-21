Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong confirmed the arrival of the Realme 9 series in 2022 in September. The 9 series will include Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro + / Max, and Realme 9i. The tech giant plans to launch its new series in India in February. However, it may also be possible to launch this series at the end of January next year. Also Read - This Realme 9 series model might soon debut in India as it receives BIS certification

The latest information related to the Realme 9 Pro + smartphone of the Realme 9 series has come to the fore. According to the latest report, the Realme 9 Pro+ with model number RMX3393 has been listed on the Camera FV5 database.

Specifications (expected)

As per the new listing, the Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a 2.6MP rear shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 72.4 horizontal degree field of view, and a 57.6-degree vertical field of view. In addition, the primary shooter might feature Electronic Image Stabilization and ISO range between 100 to 6400. As far as exposure range is concerned, it might come between 1/10,000 to 32sec.

Talking about the front camera, the listing suggests that the smartphone will offer a 4.0MP sensor with f/2.5 aperture, a 67-degree horizontal field of view, and a 52.9-degree vertical field of view. The front will also support EIS and allow ISO in the 100-6400 range similar to the rear. Additionally, the exposure range would be 1/10,000 to 1/2s.

IMEI database

Sometime back, the Realme 9 Pro+ was spotted in the IMEI database with model number RMX3393. It is expected to get some high-end specifications compared to the rest of the phones of the Realme 9 series. The Realme 9 Pro+ was also spotted on the EEC portal along with the Realme 9i with model number RMX3491.

While details on the upcoming Realme 9 series remain unknown, we can expect them in the first quarter of 2022. The company can organize two events to launch this entire series. For this, 2 or 3 handsets can be launched through an event in late January 2022 or February 2022. The rest of the model can be launched at some other event later. However, the company has not made any announcement in this regard yet.