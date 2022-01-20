comscore Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ will debut in India soon: How much will they cost?

In an interview with 91Mobiles, Madhav Sheth, Realme Vice President, revealed that Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ will come with "5G connectivity great bang for buck performance, and an eye-catching design".

After Realme 9i’s launch, Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro are expected to land in the Indian market soon. Realme Vice President, Madhav Sheth has confirmed the same recently. He has confirmed to 91Mobiles that the handsets will come with support for 5G connectivity and will be price more than Rs 15,000 in India. Additionally, Sheth has also a tweet asking fans which smartphone they think will arrive in India first: Realme 9 or Realme 9 Pro. He further tweeted that the two smartphones will be launched in India soon “on public demand”. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G spotted in NBTC listing: Camera details revealed

In an interview with 91Mobiles, he revealed that Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ will come with “5G connectivity great bang for buck performance, and an eye-catching design”. The entire Realme 9 series is confirmed to be priced above Rs 15,000 in India. Also Read - Realme 9 series launch time revealed but don't expect it this year

For the unversed, Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro were recently spotted on several certification sites like the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Also Read - Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9

As per previous reports, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to get MediaTek Dimensity 810 and or a MediaTek Dimensity 920 silicon. The Pro+ model could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. For photography, it could offer a quad-camera array featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it might get a 16-megapixel shooter.

As per the CQC listing, the phone might pack a 5,000mAh battery and have 65W fast charging support. Other reports have revealed the Realme 9 Pro to appear on multiple certification sites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesian Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN), and Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Specifications and features of Realme 9 are still unknown for now. However, more details are likely to surface the interest as the launch nears.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 10:27 AM IST

Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000
