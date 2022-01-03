Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ may hit the store shelves as early as next month. The Realme 9 series is said to have received European Conformity certification and are tipped to make global debut in February. Also Read - Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ spotted on China Quality Certification site: Check details

The information comes courtesy of the tipster Mukul Sharma who claims (in collaboration with 91Mobiles) the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ with respective model numbers RMX3472 and RMX3393 are said to have been approved for the European region. Notably, the Chinese brand had earlier confirmed that the new Realme series will launch in India this year. The report indicates that the India launch might happen around the same time. The devices are also tipped to have 5G connectivity.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ specs (rumoured)

As per reports Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to get MediaTek Dimensity 810 and or a MediaTek Dimensity 920 silicon. The Pro+ model could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. For photography, it could offer a quad-camera array featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it might get a 16-megapixel shooter. As per the CQC listing, the phone might pack a 5,000mAh battery and have 65W fast charging support. Other reports have revealed the Realme 9 Pro to appear on multiple certification sites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesian Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN), and Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

In related news, the Realme 9i design has been officially teased by the company. The phone spotted by 91Mobiles online was later deleted by Realme. As per the teaser revealed by the website, the phone will feature an elongated body with curved edges and a rectangular-shaped camera module on the rear side. The back panel is seen sporting vertical stripes with realme branding below. However, the front side was not revealed in the poster.

The phone is expected to first arrive in the Vietnam market and make a gradual release in other regions. As for the specs, the Realme 9i is suggested to get a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It might likely get a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB-C port.