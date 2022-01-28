Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features

Realme is planning to launch the Realme 9 Pro series smartphone in February. A fresh leak has revealed the global launch date of the Realme 9 Pro series. The lineup will include the Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones. Tipster Abhishek Yadav’s tweet has said that the global launch of Realme 9 Pro 5G and Pro + 5G will happen on February 15. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Realme 9 Pro

The Realme 9 Pro 5G will pack a 6.59-inch LCD FHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 chipset, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro tipped to come with Snapdragon 695 SoC at a starting price of Rs 17,999

The device will feature a 16-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera setup consisting of 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. The handset will run on Android 12 OS and will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Its starting price in India is likely to be Rs 17,000 (~$226). Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Realme 9 Pro Plus

The Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G smartphone may sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display. It is expected to come with Dimensity 920 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4500mAh battery.

For photography, the phone can have 50 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and a 2-megapixel triple camera setup. For selfies and video calling, a 16-megapixel front camera can be given in it.

Other features like Android 12 OS and an in-screen fingerprint scanner will be provided in the Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G smartphone. And the base model of this phone can be priced at around Rs 20,000.