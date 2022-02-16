Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+, the new mid-rangers have marked their debut at the global stage. The new Realme 9 series smartphones equip 5G chipsets, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup among other features. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ Review: A premium mid-range device for the masses

Realme 9 Pro+ is the first smartphone in the European and Indian market to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Here are the price, specs, and other key details of the Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ price in India, availability

Realme 9 Pro price in India has been set at Rs 17,999 for 6GB/128GB storage, while 8GB/128GB is priced at Rs 18,999. Meanwhile, the Realme 9 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB. The 8GB/128GB costs Rs 26,999 and 8GB/256GB comes for a price of Rs 28,999. Realme has offered an introductory offer of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards. The new Realme 9 Pro+ will go on sale on February 21 at 12 PM via Flipkart and realme.com while the Realme 9 Pro will be available from February 23. Both models will come in three colour options- Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ specifications, features

As far as specs are concerned, the vanilla Realme 9 Pro gets a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The internal storage is further expandable via a hybrid SIM slot. On the camera front, it gets a triple camera array comprising a 64-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.5 aperture. In terms of backup, the phone equips a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging solution.

Meanwhile, Realme 9 Pro+ sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with up 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The phone flaunts a sleek profile and Light Shift rear panel that changes colour under direct sunlight. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the camera front, the phone houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, a 16-megapixel sensor rests upfront. As for backup, it gets a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. Both Realme smartphones run Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 custom skin. For security, these smartphones offer in-display fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options on the phones include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack and NFC support.