comscore Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs
News

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro series launched in India for a starting price of Rs 17,999 the smartphones will be available for purchase from February 21 via Flipkart, and realme.com

Realme 9 Pro+ price in India

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+, the new mid-rangers have marked their debut at the global stage. The new Realme 9 series smartphones equip 5G chipsets, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup among other features. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ Review: A premium mid-range device for the masses

Realme 9 Pro+ is the first smartphone in the European and Indian market to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Here are the price, specs, and other key details of the Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch today: Specs, price, livestream link and other details

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ price in India, availability

Realme 9 Pro price in India has been set at Rs 17,999 for 6GB/128GB storage, while 8GB/128GB is priced at Rs 18,999. Meanwhile, the Realme 9 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB. The 8GB/128GB costs Rs 26,999 and 8GB/256GB comes for a price of Rs 28,999. Realme has offered an introductory offer of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards. The new Realme 9 Pro+ will go on sale on February 21 at 12 PM via Flipkart and realme.com while the Realme 9 Pro will be available from February 23. Both models will come in three colour options- Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ specifications, features

As far as specs are concerned, the vanilla Realme 9 Pro gets a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The internal storage is further expandable via a hybrid SIM slot. On the camera front, it gets a triple camera array comprising a 64-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.5 aperture. In terms of backup, the phone equips a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging solution.

Meanwhile, Realme 9 Pro+ sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with up 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The phone flaunts a sleek profile and Light Shift rear panel that changes colour under direct sunlight. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the camera front, the phone houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, a 16-megapixel sensor rests upfront. As for backup, it gets a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. Both Realme smartphones run Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 custom skin. For security, these smartphones offer in-display fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options on the phones include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack and NFC support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 2:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro
Android 11
Snapdragon 695 5G
64MP
Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9 Pro+
Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 920
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh
News
India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

More Twitter users to get the Safety Mode feature: How it works

Apps

More Twitter users to get the Safety Mode feature: How it works

Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details

Mobiles

Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office

India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh

Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro+ Review: An almost perfect option for the masses

Reviews

Realme 9 Pro+ Review: An almost perfect option for the masses
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch today: Check specs and price

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch today: Check specs and price
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online
Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile ने फिर जमाई धाक, एक महीने की कमाई सुन रह जाएंगे दंग

रियलमी ने लॉन्च किए iPhone 13 की तरह दिखने वाले 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Maruti Suzuki और Toyota ला रहे इलेक्ट्रिक SUV, रेंज होगी 500 किलोमीटर

BGMI का नया टूर्नामेंट आज से शुरू, 5 लाख रुपये के इनाम के लिए भिड़ेंगी 16 टीम

पुराने फोन बेचने के लिए फ्लिपकार्ट लाई नई स्कीम, जानें हर डिटेल

Latest Videos

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

News

How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps
Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office

News

Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office
India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh

News

India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh
Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details

Mobiles

Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details
You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

News

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers