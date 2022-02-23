comscore Realme 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com
Realme 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Check pricing, sale offers and more

In terms of backup, Realme 9 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 33W fast charging solution.

Realme launched its Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ in India last week. Today, Realme 9 Pro will go on sale for the first time in India. The sale will kick off on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm today. The highlights of Realme 9 Pro include Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, up to 8GB RAM, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ to go on first sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com: Specs, pricing, sale offers

Realme 9 Pro price in India, availability, sale offers

Realme 9 Pro price in India has been set at Rs 17,999 for 6GB/128GB storage, while 8GB/128GB is priced at Rs 18,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in three colour variants: Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company’s official website. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ to arrive in Free Fire Edition soon

As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Realme 9 Pro specifications, features

The vanilla Realme 9 Pro gets a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The internal storage is further expandable via a hybrid SIM slot. On the camera front, it gets a triple camera array comprising a 64-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.5 aperture. In terms of backup, the phone equips a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging solution.

For the unversed, Realme 9 Pro+ went on its first sale on February 22 at a starting price of Rs 24,999. According to the company, Realme 9 Pro+ is the first smartphone in Europe and second in the Indian market to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 10:18 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 23, 2022 11:10 AM IST

