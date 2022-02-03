comscore After Vivo V23 series, Realme 9 Pro series to come with colour-changing design
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9 Pro series to come with colour-changing design called 'Light Shift Design'
News

Realme 9 Pro series to come with colour-changing design called 'Light Shift Design'

Mobiles

Under normal lighting conditions, Realme 9 Pro series models will look blue in colour. However, when exposed to UV light or heavy sun, the colour will shift to red in almost 5 seconds.

Realme 9 Pro Series

After Vivo V23 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro series is confirmed to come with a colour-changing design called “Light Shift Design”. For the unversed, this is a glass-based design that shows different colours under different lighting conditions. Realme has announced that its upcoming Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ models will come with this feature. This can be good news for the ones who get indecisive when it comes to choosing a colour variant while buying a smartphone.

Under normal lighting conditions, the smartphone will look blue in colour. However, when exposed to UV light or heavy sun, the colour will shift to red in almost 5 seconds. According to Realme, these colours are inspired by the sky from dusk to dawn.

Realme VP, Madhav Sheth, recently announced on Twitter that the Realme 9 Pro+ model will come with colour changing technology. They are confirmed to come in Sunrise Blue and Glittery Red colour variants.

Colour-changing tech is not the only new feature of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series, Realme had recently revealed that the Realme 9 Pro+ will be able to monitor the user’s heart rate. The heart rate sensor of the Realme 9 Pro+ will work with the help of the fingerprint sensor on the device. This will be the brand’s first smartphone with this feature.

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ expected price in India

Realme 9 Pro + 5G smartphone will be launched in India in two storage options. According to a report, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be offered for Rs 20,999. Additionally, the 8GB + 128GB storage price has not been revealed.

In some leaked reports, it is being claimed that the Realme 9 Pro smartphone can be offered in India at an initial price of Rs 16,999.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 10:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 3, 2022 10:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp
Photo Gallery
Here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp
From Communities to limited Google Drive storage, here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp

Photo Gallery

From Communities to limited Google Drive storage, here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Specs, pricing, sale offers

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Specs, pricing, sale offers

iPhone 13 available for around Rs 50,000 for some users: Check the limited period deal

Deals

iPhone 13 available for around Rs 50,000 for some users: Check the limited period deal

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

Gaming

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

Check these new Microsoft Teams features that will make your meetings better

Apps

Check these new Microsoft Teams features that will make your meetings better

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months

Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games

WhatsApp users may soon be able to delete 2-day-old messages

BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Related Topics

Related Stories

After Vivo V23 series, Realme 9 Pro series to come with colour-changing design

Mobiles

After Vivo V23 series, Realme 9 Pro series to come with colour-changing design

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (3 February): फ्री फायर में आज जीतें Gun Skin, Pets और कई रिवॉर्ड, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Asus ने उतारा नया लैप्टॉप, टच-स्क्रीन के साथ मिलेगा 360-डिग्री हिंज

Microsoft और Sony की छत के नीचे हैं कितने गेमिंग स्टूडियो? जानें किस गेम का कौन है मालिक

Garena Free Fire के 5 शानदार पेट, DJ Alok के साथ मिलकर जीतने में करेंगे आपकी मदद

Telegram Tips: ऐप से बाहर आए बिना ही अपनी भाषा में ट्रांसलेट कर सकते हैं मैसेज, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple
Gaming
Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple
Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months

Electric Vehicle

Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months
Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games

Gaming

Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games
WhatsApp users may soon be able to delete 2-day-old messages

Apps

WhatsApp users may soon be able to delete 2-day-old messages
BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why

News

BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers