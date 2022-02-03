After Vivo V23 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro series is confirmed to come with a colour-changing design called “Light Shift Design”. For the unversed, this is a glass-based design that shows different colours under different lighting conditions. Realme has announced that its upcoming Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ models will come with this feature. This can be good news for the ones who get indecisive when it comes to choosing a colour variant while buying a smartphone.

Get ready to #CaptureTheLight with the #realme9ProSeries.

The Light Shift Design is the perfect amalgamation of technology and aesthetics, that changes colour when exposed to sunlight! Drop a💙in the replies if you’re excited to witness this! pic.twitter.com/7Ju9Lvac7P — realme (@realmeIndia) February 2, 2022

Under normal lighting conditions, the smartphone will look blue in colour. However, when exposed to UV light or heavy sun, the colour will shift to red in almost 5 seconds. According to Realme, these colours are inspired by the sky from dusk to dawn.

The Light Shift Design of the #realme9ProSeries is inspired by the transition of the sky from dusk to dawn. A seamless shift from blue to red!

Drop a💙in the replies if you love it!#CaptureTheLight pic.twitter.com/XnBsgfMbmi — realme (@realmeIndia) February 2, 2022

Realme VP, Madhav Sheth, recently announced on Twitter that the Realme 9 Pro+ model will come with colour changing technology. They are confirmed to come in Sunrise Blue and Glittery Red colour variants.

You will be surprised to know that you can now experience these two colours in the #realme9Pro+ Isn’t it amazing? #CaptureTheLight https://t.co/TdOFS5sT9Y — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 2, 2022

Colour-changing tech is not the only new feature of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series, Realme had recently revealed that the Realme 9 Pro+ will be able to monitor the user’s heart rate. The heart rate sensor of the Realme 9 Pro+ will work with the help of the fingerprint sensor on the device. This will be the brand’s first smartphone with this feature.

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ expected price in India

Realme 9 Pro + 5G smartphone will be launched in India in two storage options. According to a report, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be offered for Rs 20,999. Additionally, the 8GB + 128GB storage price has not been revealed.

In some leaked reports, it is being claimed that the Realme 9 Pro smartphone can be offered in India at an initial price of Rs 16,999.