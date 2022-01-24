Realme is expected to launch Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ in India soon. As confirmed by Realme India head Madhav Sheth, they will be priced more than 15,000 in India. Recently, SmartPrix shared the renders of Realme 9 Pro+that hinted at a 90 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset, and a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the specs sheet of Realme 9 Pro has been leaked now. A report by PassionateGeekz.com has revealed all the specifications of Realme 9 Pro along with expected India pricing. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Realme 9 Pro expected specifications

As per the recent report, Realme 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with support for HDR10 content. Additionally, the report confirms that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. Realme 9 Pro is likely to offer 6 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with no microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ spotted on China Quality Certification site: Check details

As for the camera, it might come with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33Wfast charging. Realme 9 Pro might run on Android 11.

Realme 9 Pro expected pricing

As per the report, Realme 9 Pro will launch in two storage variants in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant might be priced at Rs 17,999 whereas the 8GB + 128GB storage variant might cost you Rs 19,999.

The two Realme 9 Pro models are expected to debut in India next month. For the unversed, Realme 9i of the series has already debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 90 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, Snapdragon 680 processor, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 Mah battery that supports 33W fast charging.