Realme, earlier this week, launched the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones consisting of the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ globally. Simultaneously, the two phones were also launched in India. But it seems that the company left out one important detail – a special gaming edition smartphone. Realme today announced that it will be launching a special Free Fire Edition of the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone, dubbed as the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition soon. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

“Another surprise! Calling for Free Fire survivors, the exclusive #realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is coming for you,” Realme wrote in a post from its global Twitter handle. The post also contained an image, which gave us a glimpse of how the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition look like. The image shared by the company indicates that the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition will get a special paint job in the colours of the Garena Free Fire. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Beyond this, the company didn’t divulge any details about its upcoming smartphone. This means that there is no word on whether or not the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition will arrive in India and how much will it cost.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

The Realme Pro+ comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. On the camera front, the Realme 9 Pro+ sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Coming to the battery, the Realme 9 Pro+ is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. For connectivity, the Realme 9 Pro+ sports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC support.