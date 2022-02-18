comscore Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition confirmed: All you need to know about it
News

Realme 9 Pro+ to arrive in Free Fire Edition soon

Mobiles

The announcement comes a day after Realme launched the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ globally.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition

Image: Realme

Realme, earlier this week, launched the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones consisting of the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ globally. Simultaneously, the two phones were also launched in India. But it seems that the company left out one important detail – a special gaming edition smartphone. Realme today announced that it will be launching a special Free Fire Edition of the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone, dubbed as the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition soon. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

“Another surprise! Calling for Free Fire survivors, the exclusive #realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is coming for you,” Realme wrote in a post from its global Twitter handle. The post also contained an image, which gave us a glimpse of how the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition look like. The image shared by the company indicates that the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition will get a special paint job in the colours of the Garena Free Fire. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Beyond this, the company didn’t divulge any details about its upcoming smartphone. This means that there is no word on whether or not the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition will arrive in India and how much will it cost.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

The Realme Pro+ comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. On the camera front, the Realme 9 Pro+ sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Coming to the battery, the Realme 9 Pro+ is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. For connectivity, the Realme 9 Pro+ sports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 6:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro
Android 11
Snapdragon 695 5G
64MP
Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9 Pro+
Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 920
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed
Mobiles
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed
Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India

Mobiles

Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India

iQoo 9 Pro in pics: Check out India s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone

Photo Gallery

iQoo 9 Pro in pics: Check out India s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone

iQoo 9 Pro in pics: Check out India’s ‘first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone’

Photo Gallery

iQoo 9 Pro in pics: Check out India’s ‘first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone’

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Features

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

Apps

WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed
Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect
Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far
Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Features

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?
Realme 9 Pro+ Review: An almost perfect option for the masses

Reviews

Realme 9 Pro+ Review: An almost perfect option for the masses

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Max में इमोट समेत मिल रहे कई धमाकेदार रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

Poco X4 Pro 5G की लाइव इमेज समेत लीक हुए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Jio, Vodafone Idea ने बढ़ाए टैरिफ रेट तो यूजर्स चले गए BSNL के पास! TRAI की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Snapchat यूजर्स अब बदल पाएंगे अपना यूजरनेम, जानें कैसे करें इस नए फीचर का यूज

Vivo Y15s भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रहे शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

News

Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme
News
Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme
Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

News

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more
Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more
Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers