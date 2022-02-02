Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ can be launched on February 15. But ahead of the launch, there have been a lot of revelations about the specification of these phones. It is now reported that the company posted a teaser, which shows that the Realme 9 Pro+ will monitor the user’s heart rate. Also Read - Upcoming mid-range smartphone launches in India for February 2022: Oppo Reno 7 to Realme 9 Pro series

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth informed Twitter that the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone would have a heart rate sensor that monitors the heartbeat. Sheth also shared a demo video in his tweet, which shows the feature in action.

According to the video, the heart rate sensor of the Realme 9 Pro + will work with the help of the fingerprint sensor of the device. In the video, the heartbeat is being measured with the help of the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor. We also see a tool in the phone, which stores the old heart rate readings recorded by the user. This will be the brand's first smartphone with a heart rate monitor.

Keep a track of your health and be aware of it throughout the day.

Our upcoming #realme9Pro+ will feature a heart rate sensor. pic.twitter.com/K0vUoDaGl5 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 1, 2022

Price

Realme 9 Pro + 5G smartphone will be launched in India in two storage options. According to the report, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be offered for Rs 20,999. Additionally, the 8GB + 128GB storage price has not been revealed.

In some leaked reports, it is being claimed that the Realme 9 Pro smartphone can be offered in India at an initial price of Rs 16,999. The Realme 9 Pro series smartphones can be offered in Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue color.

Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout. This phone can come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone could have a 16MP selfie camera at the front. There could be a 50MP primary sensor on the back of the device, which could be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The device could include 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.