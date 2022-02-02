comscore Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9 Pro+ will let you measure your heart rate, set to launch very soon
News

Realme 9 Pro+ will let you measure your heart rate, set to launch very soon

Mobiles

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth informed on Twitter that the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone would have a heart rate sensor that monitors the heartbeat. Sheth also shared a demo video in his tweet, which shows the feature in action.

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Representational Image

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ can be launched on February 15. But ahead of the launch, there have been a lot of revelations about the specification of these phones. It is now reported that the company posted a teaser, which shows that the Realme 9 Pro+ will monitor the user’s heart rate. Also Read - Upcoming mid-range smartphone launches in India for February 2022: Oppo Reno 7 to Realme 9 Pro series

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth informed Twitter that the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone would have a heart rate sensor that monitors the heartbeat. Sheth also shared a demo video in his tweet, which shows the feature in action. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February

According to the video, the heart rate sensor of the Realme 9 Pro + will work with the help of the fingerprint sensor of the device. In the video, the heartbeat is being measured with the help of the phone’s in-display fingerprint sensor. We also see a tool in the phone, which stores the old heart rate readings recorded by the user. This will be the brand’s first smartphone with a heart rate monitor. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Price

Realme 9 Pro + 5G smartphone will be launched in India in two storage options. According to the report, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be offered for Rs 20,999. Additionally, the 8GB + 128GB storage price has not been revealed.

In some leaked reports, it is being claimed that the Realme 9 Pro smartphone can be offered in India at an initial price of Rs 16,999. The Realme 9 Pro series smartphones can be offered in Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue color.

realme 9 pro plus, realme 9 pro plus launch date, realme 9 pro plus launch date india, realme 9 pro plus price, realme 9 pro plus price in india, realme 9 pro plus specifications, realme 9 pro plus features, realme 9 pro plus battery, realme 9 pro plus camera, realme 9 pro plus design, realme 9 pro plus display

Representational Image

Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout. This phone can come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone could have a 16MP selfie camera at the front. There could be a 50MP primary sensor on the back of the device, which could be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The device could include 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 9:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Apps
Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Telegram adds video stickers, new in-app navigation, reactions and more

Apps

Telegram adds video stickers, new in-app navigation, reactions and more

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launch expected this month, key specifications leak

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launch expected this month, key specifications leak

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Features

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'

Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features
Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16
Realme 9 Pro specifications, India pricing tipped

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro specifications, India pricing tipped
Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000

Mobiles

Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000

हिंदी समाचार

Telegram अपडेट के साथ आए कई नए फीचर्स, अब वीडियो से बना सकेंगे एनिमेटेड स्टिकर

पीएम मोदी के आगे सब 'फेल', YouTube पर बने टॉप ग्लोबल लीडर

Realme 9 Pro+ में होगा अनोखा फीचर, स्मार्टवॉच की तरह बताएगा यूजर का हार्ट रेट

Garena Free Fire के ये 3 लैंडिंग स्पॉट हैं सेफ, मगर लूट मिलती है बेहतरीन

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (1 February): फ्री फायर में आज धांसू रिवॉर्ड जीतने का मौका, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Apps
Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more
Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Features

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs
Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'

News

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'
Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers