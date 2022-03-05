Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G key details revealed ahead of launch

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G in India next week. A microsite of the new smartphone series is already live giving a sneak peek at design and other key details. Also Read - Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10

Realme's VP and president of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth recently confirmed the lineup to cost above Rs 15,000. As for the key specs, the microsite reveals hardware, display, and camera details of the upcoming Realme 9 series.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G India launch date

The two smartphones will join the existing Realme 9 lineup on March 10. The virtual-only event will commence at 12:30 PM IST.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G specifications

As per the microsite, the Realme 9 SE 5G will feature a 144Hz display, while the vanilla model is tipped to get a 90Hz panel. The listing reveals the standard variant to equip a MediaTek 810 processor, whereas the SE model will ship with a 6nm Snapdragon 778 chipset. The official images show the devices to have 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint reader for security, and dual-SIM 5G support.

Unlike the previous iteration, the Realme 9 series will have a different design cue. The images show the phones featuring curved body, with a rectangular-shaped camera module. While camera details of the SE model aren’t known yet, the Realme 9 is confirmed to get a 48-megapixel trio setup assisted by a 2-megapixel depth and a macro sensor. The phone is expected to carry a 6.5-inch display, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB storage.

The brand will also showcase the Realme C35 budget smartphone at the event. A few lifestyle products like TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 are also on the launch list.