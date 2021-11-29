The ongoing global chip shortage has delayed several smartphone launches in the country this year. One of these is the Realme 9 series. The upcoming Realme 9 series was initially expected to launch in 2021, but a new report now suggests a delay in the release. Also Read - Realme foldable concept looks like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

The report coming from tipster Mukul Sharma in association with 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme 9 series will launch in the first quarter of 2022. The reason behind the delay is said to be the global chip shortage crisis, which has affected several industries including smartphones, laptops, auto, among many others. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Realme 9 series launch timeline tipped

In addition, the new report suggests that the smartphone series will include four models — Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/Max. The smartphone series will succeed the Realme 8 series, which was announced earlier this year. The Realme 8 series includes five smartphones including — Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8s, Realme 8i, and Realme 8 5G. Also Read - Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Realme 9 series was initially expected to go official in October but due to chip shortage, the release has reportedly been pushed to February 2022. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any details about the Realme 9 series launch. As the launch timeline nears, we expect the smartphone manufacturer to reveal official details about the upcoming Realme 9 series.

A Realme 8 upgrade

The upcoming smartphone series is expected to be an upgraded version of the Realme 8 series. The report also reveals some of the key specifications of Realme 9. It suggests that the smartphone will come packed with features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, an AMOLED display, support for 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 8 comes packed with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart charging support, and more. The 5G version of the Realme 8 features MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, a 90hz refresh rate, and more.