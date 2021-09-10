Realme 9 series launch time revealed but don't expect it this year

Realme recently added two new members to its Realme 8 series: the 8s and the 8i in India. However, it also talked about the successor Realme 9 series. The company has announced the launch timeline for the next-gen smartphone series. Also Read - Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9

While you might think this will happen really soon, it won’t be the case. Realme has revealed that it will launch the Realme 9 series in 2022. Also Read - Realme 9 spotted on official Realme India website, launch likely in next few months

Realme 9 series won’t launch this year

The company’s Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wong, in a tweet, revealed the change of plans. It is suggested that this is due to the global chip shortage issue, which is being faced by many smartphone manufacturers. The same was revealed during the Realme 8s/8i launch event that took place yesterday.

The tech industry has been largely impacted by the global shortage of CPUs. Brands can either make an agile product portfolio or compromise on the processors to use. We have quickly adjusted our product roadmap and hence #realme9series will be delayed to 2022. pic.twitter.com/g75j8hFUqU — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) September 10, 2021

While details on the upcoming Realme 9 series remain unknown, it is expected to come with a “fantastic mainstream processor.” We also don’t know when exactly the new phones will arrive. Although, we can expect them in the first quarter.

The decision to delay the launch of the Realme 9 series could help the company take some time and make significant improvements over the predecessor series.

But the company has added two new Realme 8 phones as a consolation prize until the successors are ready for us. The Realme 8s is a 5G phone that comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip and a 6.5–inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also supports Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) tech.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel B&W lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor) and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It starts at Rs 17,999 and will be available to buy on September 13.

The Realme 8i comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G96 chip, three rear cameras (50-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera), a 16-megapixel front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It starts at Rs 13,999 and will be available to buy, starting September 14.