Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10

Realme 9 smartphone series is set to launch in India next week. The young brand on Friday announced that it will reveal the smartphones alongside its lifestyle products on March 10. As per reports, Realme could likely launch two smartphones -Realme 9 5G, and Realme 9 4G. Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 are also tipped to launch alongside. Also Read - Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 India launch

The new Realme products are set to launch in India on March 10 at 12:30 PM IST. The company has already listed dedicated microsites on the Realme India website revealing key specs of each product.

Realme 9 series price, specs

Realme has confirmed that the new smartphones will provide “leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at a reasonable price.” The new Realme 9 series have been confirmed to cost above Rs 15,000 in India.

As far as specs are concerned, the new smartphones might either equip Snapdragon 778 5G or MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The device might likely get 90Hz or a 144Hz display and come in two configurations- 6GB/64GB, and 8GB/128GB storage. Leaks further suggest the vanilla model to get a triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 specs

As per the listing in the microsite, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 will sport a 1.69-inch colour display, SpO2 sensor, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and 12-day battery backup. Besides this, the smartwatch will come with regular features music and camera control, find my phone, flashlight, weather forecast, etc.

Meanwhile, Realme TechLife Buds N100 will feature a neckband style with magnetic earbuds, metal sound chamber, and dynamic bass drivers. The earphones will have an IPX4 rating and Bluetooth v5.2 support.