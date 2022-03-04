comscore Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10
News

Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10

Mobiles

Realme likely to bring two new smartphones under Realme 9 series, the neckband style earbuds, and smartwatch to debut alongside.

Realme 9 series March 10 launch

Realme 9 smartphone series is set to launch in India next week. The young brand on Friday announced that it will reveal the smartphones alongside its lifestyle products on March 10. As per reports, Realme could likely launch two smartphones -Realme 9 5G, and Realme 9 4G. Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 are also tipped to launch alongside. Also Read - Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 India launch

The new Realme products are set to launch in India on March 10 at 12:30 PM IST. The company has already listed dedicated microsites on the Realme India website revealing key specs of each product.

Realme 9 series price, specs

Realme has confirmed that the new smartphones will provide “leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at a reasonable price.” The new Realme 9 series have been confirmed to cost above Rs 15,000 in India.

As far as specs are concerned, the new smartphones might either equip Snapdragon 778 5G or MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The device might likely get 90Hz or a 144Hz display and come in two configurations- 6GB/64GB, and 8GB/128GB storage. Leaks further suggest the vanilla model to get a triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 specs

As per the listing in the microsite, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 will sport a 1.69-inch colour display, SpO2 sensor, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and 12-day battery backup. Besides this, the smartwatch will come with regular features music and camera control, find my phone, flashlight, weather forecast, etc.

Meanwhile, Realme TechLife Buds N100 will feature a neckband style with magnetic earbuds, metal sound chamber, and dynamic bass drivers. The earphones will have an IPX4 rating and Bluetooth v5.2 support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 6:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report
Mobiles
Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report
Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10

Mobiles

Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10

Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale to go live in India on March 7

Deals

Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale to go live in India on March 7

Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

Gaming

Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

Best relaxing games to play on mobile in 2022

Photo Gallery

Best relaxing games to play on mobile in 2022

Best relaxing games to play on mobile in 2022

Photo Gallery

Best relaxing games to play on mobile in 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features

Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000: Report

Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report

Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon
Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10

Mobiles

Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX के 5 जबरदस्त पेट, एग्रेसिव प्लेयर्स के लिए हैं काफी उपयोगी

Free Fire MAX Redeem Code: इस सप्ताह रिलीज हुए कोड में मिल रहे बंडल और वाउचर, जानें कैसे करें रिडीम

50MP कैमरा और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ Moto G22 लॉन्च, आपके बजट में है दाम

Lava X2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में 5000mAh बैटरी समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार फीचर्स

1GB नहीं, 2GB नहीं... Airtel, Jio, Vi के इन सस्ते प्लान्स में रोज़ मिलेगा 3GB डेटा

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Features

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more
Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features
Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000: Report

Electric Vehicle

Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000: Report
Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report

Mobiles

Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report
Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

Gaming

Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus
Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022

Photo Gallery

Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers