News

Realme 9 series smartphone confirmed to get Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, key specs appear online

Mobiles

The alleged Realme 9 4G tipped to arrive in two storage configurations, 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Realme 9 5G

Representative Image

Realme 9 series made its way to India a few weeks ago. While the young brand added Realme 9 5G, and Realme 9 5G SE to the portfolio, it seems to be planning to add another model to the lineup. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A Prime with FHD+ display, triple camera launched: Price, specs

Much like the Realme 8 series, the new lineup will follow the suit and have a 4G model soon. The upcoming Realme 9 4G already made an appearance on the company’s website, and the specs sheet looks promising. Tipster Yogesh Brar managed to spot the details on Realme’s official website under the price section. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs

While the tipster revealed the supposed Realme 9 4G phone to get 108-megapixel primary camera, Realme in its latest press release has confirmed that the upcoming Realme 9 series handset will be the world’s first to feature a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor. Although the company didn’t explicitly mention the device name. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 with a 120Hz display to launch tomorrow: All we know so far

However, leaks in past suggested the Realme 9 4G to carry a 5,000mAh battery and come with 33W fast charging support. The alleged smartphone with model number RMX3521 appeared on several certification websites like FCC, NBTC, EEC, EMT, BIS, Camera FV-5.

Rumours suggest that the phone might equip a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Realme 9 4G is also tipped to arrive in two configurations. The base variant could carry 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Meanwhile, the other variant will get an 8GB RAM option with 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 9 series 4G phone could likely get three colour options – Sunburst Gold, Meteor Black, and Stargaze White.

To recall, the standard 5G variant was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 14,999. We expect the 4G model to cost less than Rs 15,000 or somewhere around Rs 12,000.

  Published Date: March 29, 2022 6:55 PM IST

