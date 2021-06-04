Realme 9 spotted on official Realme India website, launch likely in next few months

Realme confirmed in its 5G summit that it plans to launch twenty 5G phones by the end of 2022. At the same event on Thursday, the company announced the coming of the Realme GT gaming smartphone. Looks like, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is in no mood to rest anytime soon. As per a new report, some more Realme smartphones are coming soon including the Realme 9, the Realme XT 3 and the Realme GT 2. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G goes on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart: Should you buy?

All three smartphones including the Realme 9, the Realme XT 3 and the Realme GT 2 have been listed on the official Realme India website. Tipster Mukul Sharma was the first to spot the smartphones on the official company website. Also Read - Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

Currently, we don’t know much about the the Realme 9, the Realme XT 3 and the Realme GT 2. But given the speed at which the company is launching new smartphones we expect to hear about these smartphones soon. Realme just confirmed the Realme GT 5G smartphone’s India launch. The gaming smartphone will launch in the country later this month, we are unsure of the launch date yet. Also Read - Realme Dizo Star 300, Star 500 feature phones leak to compete with Nokia

Among the three upcoming Realme smartphones, looks like the Realme 9 could be a reality first. Later followed by the Realme XT 3 and the Realme GT 2 by the end of this year.

The Realme 9 will succeed the existing Realme 8 5G, which is among the best smartphones available at the price point. In India, the Realme 8 comes in 4G as well as 5G version. The Realme 9 could also bring 5G support at a budget to consumers. The Realme 8 5G comes packed with features such as 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 64MP AI quad rear camera system, 5000mAh battery with support for 30W dart charge, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and more.

Realme 9’s price in India is expected to be at par with the Realme 8 5G. In India, the Realme 8 5G starts at a price of Rs 14499 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There are two other versions with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 15,499 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 16,499.