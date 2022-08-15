comscore Realme 9i 5G spotted in live images revealing design
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9i 5g Appears In Live Images Ahead Of August 18 Launch
News

Realme 9i 5G appears in live images ahead of August 18 launch

Mobiles

Realme 9i 5G will launch on August 18 in India. Before it debuts, the phone's live images have surfaced online revealing its design.

Realme 9i 5G

Realme has scheduled to launch the Realme 9i 5G smartphone on August 18 in India. A few days back, we saw renders of the device giving us a first look at the device. Now, the tipster Paras Guglani has shared the live images of the phone, keeping us almost nothing to guess at the launch event. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18: All you need to know about it

Realme 9i 5G live images show a shiny back

The Realme 9i 5G will be an affordable 5G smartphone in the country. It will be an addition to the already available 9-series of phones. It will likely be cheaper than the other Realme 9 models such as the Realme 9, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Reame 9 Pro+ 5G. Also Read - Realme to introduce four new device, including a 5G phone in 2022, says Madhav Sheth

Realme 9i 5G Also Read - India may block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000

As per the live images, the Realme 9i 5G has a shiny back design with sparkle-like radiance. The smartphone is visible in two of its available colors — Black and Gold.

On the back itself, it has a triple camera setup with slight protrusion. It is assisted by an LED flash. The renders do not reveal the front, but it is expected to come with a dew-drop notch display and a single selfie camera.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications

Coming to the specifications of the phone, it will come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It is expected to come with a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple camera setup on the back. On the front, it will likely have an 8MP selfie lens.

Under the hood, it will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It will also likely come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

As for the battery, the smartphone may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have Realme UI  on top of it.

The Realme 9i 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 3:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more
automobile
Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more
Independence Day 2022: Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

automobile

Independence Day 2022: Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

Ola S1 Pro in Khaki colour launched to mark India's Independence Day

automobile

Ola S1 Pro in Khaki colour launched to mark India's Independence Day

iPhone 14 Pro tipped to start at 128GB: All you need to know

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro tipped to start at 128GB: All you need to know

Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence

News

Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme 9i 5G shows up in live images

Telegram new Emoji Platform, custom animated emoji, more: Check details

Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

Independence Day 2022: Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

Ola S1 Pro in Khaki colour launched to mark India's Independence Day

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999