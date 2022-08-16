Realme will launch its next budget smartphone dubbed Realme 9i 5G on August 18 in India. Ahead of its launch, the company has shared some of its highlights including the battery, display, and design. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

The Reame 9i 5G is confirmed to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone will come with an LCD display with a water-drop notch design. It will be 8.1mm in thickness. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G appears in live images ahead of August 18 launch

Furthermore, it is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, the fast charging support on the phone isn’t revealed yet. However, previous leaks have unwrapped most of its details along with the expected price range. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18: All you need to know about it

Realme 9i 5G Price in India, Configs.

Starting with the price, the Realme 9i 5G is expected to start at under Rs 15,000 in India. Some of the upper-end variants may go above Rs 15,000. The device is expected come in two variants 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

It is expected to go on sale soon after its release.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 9i 5G will come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The last two sensors will probably be auxiliary lenses. Upfront, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It is also expected to come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have Realme UI custom skin on top of it.