Realme 9i 5G launch in India set for August 18: Here is all about the phone

The Realme 9i 5G launch will take place on August 18 in India. In an invite, Realme announced the next phone in the Realme 9 series is its attempt to “seize the opportunity” referring to the recent allocation of the 5G spectrum. The Realme 9i 5G is essentially a 5G counterpart of the Realme 9i, which was launched earlier this year. In addition to making the announcement on the launch, Realme also shared key specifications about the Realme 9i 5G.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Realme has said the 9i 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, which has become pretty common for entry-level 5G phones. The company has used the Dimensity 810 chipset previously, too. The company also said the Realme 9i 5G will flaunt what the company calls a “Dazzling Design.” The phone will have a “massive battery” and an “AI triple camera setup.”

The rest of the specifications of the Realme 9i 5G are not official yet. It is likely Realme will share a feature or two about the phone in the coming days. As for the 4G version, which is simply called the Realme 9i, the specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The Realme 9i comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage on the Realme 9i by up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone has three cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

For now, here are the details of the Realme 9i 5G launch event.

Realme 9i 5G launch

The Realme 9i 5G launch event will kick off at 11.30 am on August 18. The company said it will live-stream the event on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter via its channels.