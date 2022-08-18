comscore Realme 9i 5G launch today alongside Realme Buds T100: What to expect
Realme will hold an event later today to launch the new Realme 9i 5G smartphone and the Realme Buds T100 earbuds in India.

Realme 9i 5G

Realme 9i 5G has a CD-inspired design.

Realme will launch its new 5G smartphone, the 9i 5G, in India today at an online-only event. The new Realme 9i 5G is a 5G counterpart of the Realme 9i, which has 4G and was launched earlier this year. The Realme 9i 5, thus, will use a different processor than what is inside the regular 9i. The company has confirmed a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor will power the 9i 5G. Another important highlight is the design of the phone. Realme has used a CD-inspired design that reflects light, making the phone’s back shine.

Alongside the phone, Realme will launch a pair of new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds called the Buds T100. It is a somewhat different name from what the company has used for its wireless earbuds. The Realme Buds T100 will come with a battery life of 28 hours, the company has claimed ahead of the launch. It will also feature a 10mm “Dynamic Bass Boost” driver for good audio. It will reveal the remaining specifications and the price of the new Realme Buds T100 at the event today.

Realme 9i 5G launch event

The event for the launch of the Realme 9i 5G and the Realme Buds T100 will begin at 11.30 am. It will be available to watch on YouTube and Twitter through live streams.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

The Realme 9i 5G will use a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, the company has already confirmed. This is the same processor we have seen on some of the company’s existing 5G phones. The company has also already said the phone will have an LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate without telling the size. The display will come with a waterdrop notch on the top. Realme 9i 5G will be about 8.1mm thick, which makes it one of the sleekest phones. Realme also revealed a 5000mAh battery will power the 9i 5G.

Coming to rumours, the Realme 9i 5G may use a 6.6-inch display, a 50-megapixel triple camera system on the back, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 18W fast charging support, and Android 12-based Realme UI out of the box.

 

  Published Date: August 18, 2022 9:24 AM IST

