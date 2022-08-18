Realme 9i 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

Realme today launched a new budget 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched phone dubbed as the Realme 9i 5G joins the company’s Realme 9 series smartphones, which also includes the Realme 9, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, Realme 9 Pro 5G and the Realme 9i. It competes in the market with the likes of smartphones such as Realme 9 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G among others. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G confirmed to come with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery

Realme 9i 5G price and offers

First, let’s talk about the pricing. The newly launched Realme 9i 5G comes in two storage variants. The variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 14,999, while the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 16,999. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

The newly launched budget smartphone will go on sale in India starting 12PM on August 24, 2022, via Realme.com and Flipkart. As a part of launch offer, the company is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on the device. Post this discount, the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space will be available for Rs 13,999, while the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available for Rs 15,999. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G appears in live images ahead of August 18 launch

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Now let’s talk about its features. The Realme 9i 5G sports a Laser Light design and it comes in Metallic Gold and Rocking Black colour variants. It has a 8.1mm slim body and it weighs just 187g.

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Realme 9i 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G system-on-chip and Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that are coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Talking about the camera, the Realme 9i 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, which consist of a 50MP Ultra HD primary lens, a 4cm macro sensor and a portrait shooter. On the front it has an 8MP selfie camera. Coming to the battery, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charging technology.

Other features include a side-mounted finger print sensor, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, and up to 11GB of dynamic RAM.