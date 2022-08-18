comscore Realme 9i 5G launched in India: Check price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9i 5g Launched In India With 50mp Camera Mediatek Dimensity 810 5g Chipset Check Price Specs
News

Realme 9i 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Realme 9i 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and it will be available on its first sale in India starting August 24 via Flipkart.

Realme 9i 5G

Image: Realme

Realme today launched a new budget 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched phone dubbed as the Realme 9i 5G joins the company’s Realme 9 series smartphones, which also includes the Realme 9, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, Realme 9 Pro 5G and the Realme 9i. It competes in the market with the likes of smartphones such as Realme 9 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G among others. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G confirmed to come with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery

Realme 9i 5G price and offers

First, let’s talk about the pricing. The newly launched Realme 9i 5G comes in two storage variants. The variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 14,999, while the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 16,999. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

The newly launched budget smartphone will go on sale in India starting 12PM on August 24, 2022, via Realme.com and Flipkart. As a part of launch offer, the company is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on the device. Post this discount, the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space will be available for Rs 13,999, while the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available for Rs 15,999. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G appears in live images ahead of August 18 launch

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Now let’s talk about its features. The Realme 9i 5G sports a Laser Light design and it comes in Metallic Gold and Rocking Black colour variants. It has a 8.1mm slim body and it weighs just 187g.

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Realme 9i 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G system-on-chip and Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that are coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Talking about the camera, the Realme 9i 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, which consist of a 50MP Ultra HD primary lens, a 4cm macro sensor and a portrait shooter. On the front it has an 8MP selfie camera. Coming to the battery, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charging technology.

Other features include a side-mounted finger print sensor, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, and up to 11GB of dynamic RAM.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 12:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation: Check full list
News
Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation: Check full list
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch in India today: How and where to watch live streaming

automobile

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch in India today: How and where to watch live streaming

Why you need to update your iPhones to iOS 15.6.1 now

Mobiles

Why you need to update your iPhones to iOS 15.6.1 now

Bill Gates hopes to see "a more generous" South Korea in its global aid contribution

News

Bill Gates hopes to see "a more generous" South Korea in its global aid contribution

Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MediaTek T830 SoC with support for 5G speeds up to 7Gbps

Realme 9i 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation: Check full list

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch in India today: How and where to watch live streaming

Why you need to update your iPhones to iOS 15.6.1 now

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999