Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18: Expected price, specs

News

Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18: All you need to know about it

Mobiles

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 9i 5G in India on August 18. Ahead of the phone's official launch, here is everything that we know about it so far.

Realme 9i 5G

Image: Realme

Realme is all set to launch a new 5G smartphone in India. The company will launch the Realme 9i 5G in India at a special launch event at 11:30AM on August 18, 2022. The upcoming Realme 9i is the 5G-enabled sibling of the Realme 9i that was launched in India earlier this year at a price of Rs 13,499 and it joins other Realme 9-series smartphones, which includes the Realme 9, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 9 Pro 5G. Also Read - Realme to introduce four new device, including a 5G phone in 2022, says Madhav Sheth

Realme 9i 5G expected specifications

As far as the details are concerned, Realme has already revealed a number of key details about its upcoming smartphone. For instance, the company has revealed that the upcoming Realme 9i 5G will be powered by the MediaTek 810 5G processor. The company via a dedicated microsite for the phone has also revealed that it will sport a Laser Light finish and unibody design. The phone will get a triple rear camera setup at the back with an LED flash. The company is not encasing the rear camera setup inside a camera module. This camera setup will be stacked towards the left side of the back and it will be placed directly above the company’s logo. Also Read - India may block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000

Realme has also revealed that its upcoming phone come in a Gold colour variant. However, leaked renders shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambore hint towards the company introducing a black coloured variant as well. The leaked renders also show the front side of phone which is tipped to get a single camera setup with a bezel-less display. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

In addition to this, the Realme 9i 5G is tipped to get a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel and sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera in the front. It is likely to get a 16MP camera in the front and run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.o.

Realme 9i 5G expected pricing

Coming to the pricing, while Realme hasn’t mentioned the probable pricing of the phone yet, reports hint towards the phone being priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

  • Published Date: August 14, 2022 3:41 PM IST

