Realme 9i set to launch in India today: Specs to price, here’s what we know so far

With the Realme 9i, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of Samsung’s M series and Redmi Note series devices. Take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Realme phone so far.

Realme 9i is all set to launch in India today at a virtual launch event. The budget smartphone will be released at 12:30 PM IST on the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels. The Realme 9i is already available in Vietnam and the same model is likely to hit the Indian market. Also Read - Realme 9i launch date in India, chipset revealed: Check details

With the smartphone, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of Samsung’s M series and Redmi Note series devices. Also Read - Realme 9i with 90Hz display, triple cameras launched: Pricing, specs and more

The Realme 8i successor will bring a triple rear camera system, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 33W fast charging support, sleek design, and much more. Also Read - Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Realme 9i price in India (expected)

The Realme smartphone is expected to be priced between 13,000 and Rs 15,000, which is slightly lower than the global pricing. In Vietnam, the Realme 9i is available at VND 6,290,000, which roughly translates to around Rs 20,600 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 9i specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme 9i includes a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 90hz screen refresh rate, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with microSD card support of up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

In terms of optics, the Realme 9i includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2022 9:12 AM IST

