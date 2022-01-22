comscore Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy
News

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

Mobiles

Realme 9i early sale today at 12 PM IST, the phone was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 13,999.

realme 9i-1200

Realme 9i official release in the market is slated for January 25, but ahead of the first sale, the company has set an early sale today. The early sale will kick start at 12 PM IST. To recall, the brand recently launched the Realme 8i’s successor in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. Also Read - Realme 9i vs Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M3 Pro: Which is the best under Rs 15,000?

Realme 9i early sale today: Where to buy

Realme is hosting an early sale for its new budget smartphone Realme 9i at 12 PM IST. Prospective buyers can pick the device from the e-retail store Flipkart. The first official sale is scheduled for January 25. As for the price, the base model with 4GB + 64GB storage comes for Rs 13,999, while the 6GB + 128GB storage cost for Rs 15,999. Also Read - Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here’s when you can buy it

Realme 9i specifications

The new Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,412-pixel resolution) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood rests a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM. The internal memory can be further expanded via the proprietary Dynamic RAM Expansion (up to 5GB) feature. Although the feature will be pushed in a future update. The phone gets up to 128GB of native storage that can be further expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme 9i review: Should this be your choice of smartphone under Rs 15,000?

For photography, the Realme 9i offers a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera both with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

On the battery front, it packs a huge 5,000mAh pack with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include- 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, the phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 22, 2022 9:57 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 9i

Realme 9i

13999

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Realme Realme 9i

Realme Realme 9i
Realme UI 3.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy
Mobiles
Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy
OnePlus 10R details leaked, tipped to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R details leaked, tipped to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number

News

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number

Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

News

Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

OnePlus 10R details leaked, tipped to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number

Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

Mobiles

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy
Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000

Mobiles

Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000
Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here s when you can buy it

News

Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here s when you can buy it
Realme 9i review: Should this be your choice of smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Reviews

Realme 9i review: Should this be your choice of smartphone under Rs 15,000?
Mid-Range Smartphones in India in 2022 (January 2022)

Top Products

Mid-Range Smartphones in India in 2022 (January 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9i की पहली सेल पर आज मिलेगा डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर और फोन के फीचर्स

बच्चों के लिए आई स्मार्टवॉच, 7 दिनों की बैटरी समेत मिलेंगे कई फीचर्स

How to Download Voter ID Card in phone: अपने फोन में इस तरह डाउनलोड करें वोटर आईडी कार्ड, जानें तरीका

Free Fire में OB32 Update के बाद ये 5 धांसू Pets हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धमाकेदार जीत, यहां जानें पूरी डिटेल

MG Motor India की सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार, कब होगी लॉन्च? नई रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy
Mobiles
Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy
OnePlus 10R details leaked, tipped to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R details leaked, tipped to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC
CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number

News

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number
Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle
Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

News

Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers