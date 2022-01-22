Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

Realme 9i official release in the market is slated for January 25, but ahead of the first sale, the company has set an early sale today. The early sale will kick start at 12 PM IST. To recall, the brand recently launched the Realme 8i’s successor in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. Also Read - Realme 9i vs Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M3 Pro: Which is the best under Rs 15,000?

Realme 9i early sale today: Where to buy

Realme is hosting an early sale for its new budget smartphone Realme 9i at 12 PM IST. Prospective buyers can pick the device from the e-retail store Flipkart. The first official sale is scheduled for January 25. As for the price, the base model with 4GB + 64GB storage comes for Rs 13,999, while the 6GB + 128GB storage cost for Rs 15,999. Also Read - Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here’s when you can buy it

Realme 9i specifications

The new Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,412-pixel resolution) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood rests a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM. The internal memory can be further expanded via the proprietary Dynamic RAM Expansion (up to 5GB) feature. Although the feature will be pushed in a future update. The phone gets up to 128GB of native storage that can be further expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme 9i review: Should this be your choice of smartphone under Rs 15,000?

For photography, the Realme 9i offers a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera both with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

On the battery front, it packs a huge 5,000mAh pack with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include- 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, the phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.