Realme 9i launch date is finally out. The new smartphone will be launched on 18 January. Realme has also put up a dedicated page for the device on its website. The website does not provide a lot of details about the device apart from the chipset that will be offered with the phone. The launch event has been scheduled for 12:30 PM and it is expected to be streamed live from the company’s official channels. Also Read - Realme 9i with 90Hz display, triple cameras launched: Pricing, specs and more

The Realme 9i is expected to be a mid-range device and it will be launched with the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The chip is built using 6nm architecture. The phone will be the first smartphone with this new chip, according to the company.

The Realme 9i has also been launched in Vietnam. Looking at the latest teaser shared by the company, we can be certain that the two devices might be identical in terms of specifications. The 9i that is selling in Vietnam is also available with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone is expected to get 6GB RAM with the option of virtual expansion up to 11GB.

The phone features a triple-lens camera setup, which is evident from the teaser. The model launched in Vietnam comes with a 50MP primary camera. Besides that, it gets a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The front-facing camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery unit. Realme launched the Realme 9i with a 33W charger with the device. The phone is expected to launch with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box, which will later be updated to Realmi 3.0.