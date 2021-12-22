Realme is expected to launch the Realme 9 series that includes vanilla Realme 9, alongside Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/ Max soon. Ahead of the official launch, two modes: Realme 9i and Realme 9 Pro+ have reportedly been spotted on the China Quality Certification (CQC) listing. Additionally, Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9i have also made an appearance on Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification site, US FCC and TUV Rheinland websites and more.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9i smartphones have been spotted on the CQC website certification recently. The Realme 9i model appeared with an RMX3491 model number. The listing has revealed that the handset will house a 4,880 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Realme 9 Pro+ appeared with model number RMX3393. This listing revealed that it will come with support for 65W fast charging.

As per the US FCC and TUV Rheinland certification websites listing, Realme 9i may run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 skin. Realme 9i is reported to come with a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to launch with a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme 9i is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Some leaked images of the smartphone also revealed the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that looks exactly like the Realme GT Neo 2. The rear of the handset in the renders also revealed a small branding in the Realme logo in the lower-left corner of the screen. The render also showed a single speaker located to the right of the USB Type-C port at the bottom. To recall, Realme 8i was launched with a 6.6-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,412 pixels) display, octa-core MediaTek G96 processor, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.