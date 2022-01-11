comscore Realme 9i with a 90 Hz refresh rate display, 33W fast charging support launched
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 9i with 90Hz display, triple cameras launched: Pricing, specs and more
News

Realme 9i with 90Hz display, triple cameras launched: Pricing, specs and more

Mobiles

Realme 9i is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

realme 9i-1200

The much-rumoured Realme 9i has finally debuted in Vietnam. This is the cheapest and first model of the Realme 9 series that is also expected to include Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Notably, the India launch date of the smartphone has not been announced yet. However, as per a tweet by MRKT, Realme 9i was recently listed on the Realme India store. This hints that the India launch is imminent. Also Read - Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ spotted on China Quality Certification site: Check details

Realme 9i pricing

Realme 9i comes in one single storage variant that offers 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It is priced at VND 6,290,000 (approx Rs 20,500) in Vietnam. In terms of colour, Realme 9i comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue colour variants.

Realme 9i specifications

Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display that offers 2,400×1,080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 480 nits. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 11GB. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

On the camera front, Realme 9i features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies, it comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Realme 9i is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of measurements, Realme 9i measures 164×75.7×8.4mm and weighs 190g.

Notably, it is expected that Realme India might launch Realme 9i along with new colour variants of the RealmeBook Slim laptop in India soon. The launch of new colour variant of the laptop was teased by Realme head Madhav Sheth on Twitter.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 11:51 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Realme 9i

Realme Realme 9i
Realme UI 3.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it
Mobiles
Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it
Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Apps

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Apps

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today

Motorola s next gen foldable phone is coming: Here are the details

Mobiles

Motorola s next gen foldable phone is coming: Here are the details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online
Realme 9i might come with support for 65W fast charging

Mobiles

Realme 9i might come with support for 65W fast charging

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series फरवरी में हो सकती है लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशन और लॉन्चिंग डेट का हुआ खुलासा

Gmail ने छुआ 1000 करोड़ इंस्टॉल का आंकड़ा, गूगल के ये ऐप्स भी हैं लिस्ट में शामिल

Signal ऐप से भी अब WhatsApp की तरह कर पाएंगे पेमेंट, जानें कैसे काम करता है यह फीचर

आ गया दुनिया का सबसे पतला फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, दिए गए हैं दमदार फीचर्स

OnePlus 10 Pro और OnePlus 10 आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन और कितनी होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI
Telecom
5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI
Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Mobiles

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it
Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Apps

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit
Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Apps

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple
Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

News

Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers