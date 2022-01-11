The much-rumoured Realme 9i has finally debuted in Vietnam. This is the cheapest and first model of the Realme 9 series that is also expected to include Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Notably, the India launch date of the smartphone has not been announced yet. However, as per a tweet by MRKT, Realme 9i was recently listed on the Realme India store. This hints that the India launch is imminent. Also Read - Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ spotted on China Quality Certification site: Check details

Realme 9i pricing

Realme 9i comes in one single storage variant that offers 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It is priced at VND 6,290,000 (approx Rs 20,500) in Vietnam. In terms of colour, Realme 9i comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue colour variants.

Realme 9i specifications

Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display that offers 2,400×1,080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 480 nits. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 11GB. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

On the camera front, Realme 9i features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies, it comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Realme 9i is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of measurements, Realme 9i measures 164×75.7×8.4mm and weighs 190g.

Notably, it is expected that Realme India might launch Realme 9i along with new colour variants of the RealmeBook Slim laptop in India soon. The launch of new colour variant of the laptop was teased by Realme head Madhav Sheth on Twitter.