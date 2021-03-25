Realme used iPhone gaming footage during Narzo 30A launch event

Realme was recently caught throttling the performance scores for its Realme GT smartphone, due to which the company was banned by Antutu for three months and have been warned about a permanent ban if they continue to do so. Now, the company has been found to be using an iPhone to demonstrate the game streaming capabilities of the Realme Narzo 30A. Also Read - Realme C11 2021 could be in the works, hints new FCC listing

Realme during the virtual Narzo 30A Bangladesh launch, had gamers streaming PUBG Mobile gameplay from what was supposed to be the Narzo 30A. However, the company seems to have been using an iPhone for streaming the gameplay instead, while it was claiming that the footage is from the Narzo 30A. Also Read - Realme 8 5G could launch in India sooner than expected, gets BIS certification

The gameplay showcased during the launch had a “Guided Access” screen pop up. This pop-up only shows up while streaming mobile games from an iPhone.

Why did Realme use an iPhone to stream?

This is a bit odd considering that the Realme Narzo 30A is priced at Rs 8,999 and anyone buying it will not be expecting iPhone-level gaming performance.

“Respecting and abiding by the local pandemic control policy, the Narzo 30A launch video was planned to be recorded in advance. Additionally, the launch video involved a Narzo 30A hands-on gaming video. To ensure a better quality video output, the gaming part was recorded by our partner A1 Esports team and sent to the producer, post-recording. Although the A1 team did use the Narzo 30A smartphone for the recording of the gaming part, a wrong file was accidentally sent to the producer, which led to the appearance of a non-Realme smartphone in the video. In response to this issue, we have immediately contacted our A1 team partner to rectify the accident. We shall republish the video after the re-production is complete. We sincerely apologize for any unanticipated impacts the incident may have caused. Your kind support to the brand is very much appreciated. Please stay tuned with Realme for future updates,” Realme told BGR.in in an e-mail statement.