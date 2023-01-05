Realme was expected to launch the Realme GT Neo 5 soon in China. Today, the company confirmed one of the key major features of the smartphone. Realme on Thursday revealed the 240W fast charging for the GT Neo 5. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5 launch confirmed for January 5: Check expected specs

Realme has confirmed that it will be the first brand to mass-produce 240W fast charging. With charging technology this fast, the Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to charge fully in minutes.

Realme GT Neo 5’s 240W charger revealed, specs, and launch date

Realme in China announced the 240W fast charging for its upcoming smartphone offering. The 240W charging will be supported by the Realme GT Neo 5, which will be the successor to the Realme GT Neo 3 launched last year.

The company has confirmed that even though the charging speeds will be quick, it has taken all safety precautions. Realme has not revealed the exact time it will take to fully charge the upcoming GT Neo 5, but it has said ‘Full Charge in Minutes’.

Apart from the charging, the Realme GT Neo 5 will come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5k resolution. It is expected to come with 2160Hz PWM dimming support. For added security, the screen will also double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP main lens with OIS support. The sensor will likely be the Sony IMX890. Upfront, it will have a single camera for taking selfie shots.

This time around, rumors suggest that Realme will use a higher-end chipset from last year. The brand is said to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset inside the Realme GT Neo 5.

It will likely come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI on top.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is said to launch in February and will come in two battery and fast charging options – (1) 5,000mAh + 150W, (2) 4,600mAh + 240W.